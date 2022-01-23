What James Borrego Said Prior to Sunday's Matchup vs the Atlanta Hawks

On watching the game in Greensboro last night and if any of the young guys could see game action with Jalen McDaniels out:

“Great experience – great environment, my family and I enjoyed it. We had a great time. Get out there and watch the Swarm. It was a great environment, exciting game. I thought our guys played hard – played together, tried to play the right way. Obviously, didn’t get the win, but I thought it was a great experience seeing those guys make decisions. That’s the whole goal here is to continue to put these guys in positions to make plays and have to figure out what type of defense they’re reading and just make reads and react out there. So, that was great. I thought they played extremely hard. Great to see Jordan and that group again. Good popcorn, good pretzels. And sure. Yeah, all three of those guys got to be ready to play tonight.”

On the challenge Atlanta brings on offense with multiple high-level scorers:

“Yeah, major challenge. Good offense – they’re a very good offense. They’re up there in the league. Obviously, it starts with Trae Young. He distorts your defense. He’s similar to a Melo or a Steph Curry where he can shoot it, score it, drive it, play make. He’s a heck of a player and they got two bigs around him that can roll and finish. They got shooting on the floor. They make it tough on you. We’ve got our hands full tonight defensively. We just got to play with great effort, urgency, scramble, contest every shot, rebound, play with great effort. But it’s going to take multiple efforts tonight to slow this team down.”

On Gordon Hayward’s status being more about management or something that popped up recently:

“Just soreness – just soreness. I just want to be careful with him. We’ll see what he looks like in a few minutes. I’ll get a final report from Joe (Sharpe) in a few minutes. But yeah, nothing to be overly concerned about. He’s done well this year and I don’t want to push the limits here.”

