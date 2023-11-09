What Steve Clifford Said Following the Hornets' Loss to the Wizards

On what stood out the most tonight...

“(Danilo) Gallinari. They downsized and it’s been a problem for us. We have different things we’ve been doing and at times it’s worked, but tonight obviously it didn’t. We’re going to have to be able to do that because we can’t play – to me, to be a surprise team – I think our center position has to be a strength in order to do that. I have to figure out how to add to what we’re doing – sometimes it’s worked, tonight it didn’t at all, in Brooklyn it didn’t at all. When we have to not play with Mark (Williams) or not play with Nick (Richards), then obviously our defense has no shot and we can’t rebound. When I look at how people viewed us in preseason, I don’t agree with it at all. We have a good team, but we need those two guys to be in and be a positive part of it. We need guys back, obviously. It’s hard, even in the third quarter when we got that game down to a workable, manageable deficit and we had a chance, then we broke the lineup and it got away from us quickly. The big thing is we’ve got to find a way that’s more consistent so we can keep our size on the floor.”

On the issue of downsizing...

“When Miles (Bridges) gets here, it’ll be somewhat different. If you want to look at two years ago, those two guys on the floor, offensively it was good. We’re good now offensively with P.J. (Washington Jr.) at the 5, but the rebounding wasn’t good then and the defense wasn’t good. That’s what’s going to happen. When teams downsize at 5, it’s a stopgap thing unless it’s like Draymond (Green). The best teams who play five-out have a center who is versatile enough to do that and can shoot 3s and pass. That’s a legitimate five-out team, which for right now we don’t have. That’s what we have to figure out. Again, we were more aggressive with the coverages. We gambled in the third quarter and got it to seven. Gallinari banked in the 3, we gave up a bad foul and then we just flipped the ball away and they end up getting a three-point play, then all of a sudden it’s 15 again. We had careless turnovers there, too.”

