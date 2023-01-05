What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to Memphis

On what stood out tonight

“I felt like we had good energy early, good ball movement. Our decisions at the rim starting at the end of the first quarter, (Memphis is) great at protecting the basket, your best chance against them is you can create open 3s. They’re very much in help, and with (Jaren) Jackson and (Steven) Adams in there, it’s tough to score at the rim. We just made a lot of bad decisions in a row, like trying to score over those guys. The missed layup in our league leads to layups at the other end. It’s the hardest thing. You miss a layup or blocked shot, you’re going to get hurt most the time at the other end, and that was a big part of it. Then we also had five turnovers, and I believe three in the last two and a half minutes which led directly to points too. They played great. They were good. I just told the guys we’ve played hard most of the year. We’ve worked hard in games, we’ve gotten back into games. When you play a team like that that’s super talented and very well coached, they’re tough as nails, you’ve got to compete with those guys on every dribble. Friday night will be the same. That’s the thing I’ve been proud of with these guys. They’ve done a good job with that, and tonight we weren’t as good when we got behind.”

On if the injury situation has affected the team’s defense

“For sure it can be part of it. There’s no way to know, obviously. Dennis (Smith Jr.) and Cody (Martin) are going to help us a lot. They’ve been sitting, and Cody, it’s the first game he’s really played. So you’ve got to give those guys minutes to play. Not to make excuses, but we lost a lot of offensive playmaking with Kelly (Oubre Jr.) and Gordon (Hayward) being out. … You have to figure it out. We have to hang in there right now. The beginning part of our schedule was difficult, this is the toughest part right here. We go eight of the next 10 on the road, and the two home games are Boston. … It’s good. It’s how you get better if you approach it the right way, and that’s what we need to do.”

On the team’s morale given the injuries and the losses

“It’s never about what you say to your team. You either have the right kind of guys or you don’t. I think that our guys will bounce back. They’ve been good at that. Dealing with disappointment, failure, it’s a big part of team sports at every level. It’s one of the things you have to do in this league. And on the flip side, we get these guys back, we get these guys going, things can change. It’s just hard. It seems like every time we start to play better, on the west coast trip or Oklahoma City, then Kelly went out, and Gordon went out. It’s definitely hard, and I think what you have to try to do as a coach is you have to evaluate all of it and figure out why. Who you’re doing things with is everything, and it’s also how well are we doing it. Otherwise, you can’t work on the right things or have the right plan to get better.”

On starting games faster

“I think tonight it was more the offense led to the defensive problems. The last five and a half minutes of the first quarter, it was decision-making at the rim. They’re helping. They’re all in on helping. They’re great at protecting the rim. We had some opportunities where maybe we could kick the ball out, but they’d block shots or we’d miss layups that led to layups. … I don’t think our defense was great, but I think the bigger problem was the turnovers. And that’s what they do. They score a ton of their defense.”

