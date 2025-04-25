What the Hornets cannot afford to happen this offseason
The Charlotte Hornets enter the offseason 19-63, the third-worst record in basketball. Several things went wrong for them during the year, ranging from being shark-bitten with injuries to multiple tough losses.
As they enter the offseason, they have money to spend, top three odds in the draft, and a young and hungry coaching staff and front office.
So, what can the Hornets absolutely not afford to happen this offseason?
The answer is simple: fall out of the top four during the Draft Lottery.
The Hornets have several holes on their roster, though several are due to injuries that the team sustained during the season. That being said, falling out of the top four after an extremely disappointing season would be, well, disappointing.
Landing a top four selection would get the Hornets one of the players that are viewed as blue-chip: Duke's Cooper Flagg, Rutgers' Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, or Baylor's VJ Edgecombe. Any one of these players would come in and be an immediate starter/impact player for the Buzz.
Yes, the names from 5-10 are also good, as the draft is extremely loaded. That being said, not being able to land one of the top four would be an extreme disappointment, especially after winning sub-20 games.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Overseas check-in: How are former Hornets players performing in Europe?
Three reasons why LaMelo Ball won't be traded this offseason
Tre Mann appears to be healthy, start 'revenge tour'
The nightmare scenario: What happens if the Hornets land the 7th overall pick?