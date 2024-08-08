All Hornets

Which Charlotte Hornet is More Likely to Play in the 2028 Olympics?

Team USA is going to need an infusion of young talent at the next Olympics and the Hornets have a lot of it.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

The next member of the Charlotte Hornets to play for Team USA in the Olympics will be the second to ever do so. Emeka Okafor was on Team USA's roster in 2004, but only appeared in two games and saw minimal action. Alonzo Mourning made the team in 2000, but he was a member of the Miami Heat at that point in his career.

A week or so ago, I made the case for Brandon Miller to be a part of Team USA in 2028, the Olympics that will be held in Los Angeles. Then I started thinking, could LaMelo Ball possibly have a better shot? He shares the ball extremely well, can push the floor, and shoot it well if needed. Obviously, anytime you mention LaMelo Ball, the first thing that comes to everyone's mind is his health. But when he's on the floor, whew...the kid is special.

So, could Ball have a better chance at securing a roster spot on Team USA? That was our the question for this week's fan poll on X. Brandon Miller won the vote in a landslide, securing 84.9% of the votes, while Ball received 15.1%.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Should Charlotte Bring Back the Sting?

Exclusive Interview with Former Bobcats Head Coach Steve Dunlap

Former Charlotte Hornets Guard Jeremy Lamb Announces Retirement

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News