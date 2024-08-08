Which Charlotte Hornet is More Likely to Play in the 2028 Olympics?
The next member of the Charlotte Hornets to play for Team USA in the Olympics will be the second to ever do so. Emeka Okafor was on Team USA's roster in 2004, but only appeared in two games and saw minimal action. Alonzo Mourning made the team in 2000, but he was a member of the Miami Heat at that point in his career.
A week or so ago, I made the case for Brandon Miller to be a part of Team USA in 2028, the Olympics that will be held in Los Angeles. Then I started thinking, could LaMelo Ball possibly have a better shot? He shares the ball extremely well, can push the floor, and shoot it well if needed. Obviously, anytime you mention LaMelo Ball, the first thing that comes to everyone's mind is his health. But when he's on the floor, whew...the kid is special.
So, could Ball have a better chance at securing a roster spot on Team USA? That was our the question for this week's fan poll on X. Brandon Miller won the vote in a landslide, securing 84.9% of the votes, while Ball received 15.1%.
