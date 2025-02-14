Why Hornets fans should remain patient with head coach Charles Lee
The Charlotte Hornets enter the 2025 NBA All-Star break with a 13-39 record, placing 14th in the Eastern Conference under first-year coach Charles Lee.
The Hornets hired the 40-year-old Lee to guide one of the NBA's youngest rosters toward improvement.
While the win-loss record appears disappointing, one season rarely defines a coach's tenure. The league's most successful franchises required time to develop.
Here are the reasons Hornets fans should remain patient with Lee's leadership.
First-year Implementation
Like any first-year head coach, Lee needs time to implement his system and establish a sustainable team culture.
The growing pains are evident as players adapt to his offensive schemes and defensive principles, but the foundation being laid suggests a methodical approach to long-term success.
Lee's emphasis on player development aligns well with the team's youthful roster, creating an environment where young talent can flourish while learning the nuances of professional basketball.
Youth Development
The Hornets' core features several young names, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr., Tidjane Salaün, KJ Simpson, Moussa Diabaté, and Tre Mann rank among the NBA's youngest. Young teams typically face consistency challenges while developing chemistry.
The individual performances have been particularly encouraging. LaMelo Ball has emerged as the team's cornerstone, posting impressive averages of 27.3 points and 7.2 assists per game. Brandon Miller, despite injury, has quickly adapted to the NBA level, averaging 21 points and 1.1 steals across his first 27 games as a Sophomore.
Before his injury, Tre Mann established himself as one of the league's most productive bench scorers, while Nick Smith Jr. has shown significant improvement in recent weeks. The team's commitment to development is further evidenced by Moussa Diabaté's progression from a two-way contract to earning a standard NBA deal.
Injury Setbacks
Injuries have been the defining challenge of the Hornets' season, severely disrupting the team's ability to build momentum and establish consistent rotations.
Lee has been forced to constantly adjust his lineups due to a relentless wave of setbacks to key players.
The situation reached a critical point with season-ending injuries to Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, and Grant Williams, while franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball's intermittent availability has further prevented the team from developing any sustainable rhythm or chemistry.
Measurable progress
Despite their win-loss record, the Hornets' advanced metrics reveal significant improvements. Most notably, the team's defensive rating has strengthened considerably, dropping from 119.2 last season to 113.3 through the first 52 games of this season—a marked enhancement in defensive efficiency.
The team has also shown statistical growth across multiple categories, posting increased numbers in three-point field goals, rebounds, steals, and blocks, indicating a more aggressive and well-rounded approach to both offense and defense.
Lee's impressive track record as an assistant coach, which includes two championship rings, provides a strong foundation for the team's development. However, the primary challenge ahead is leveraging this championship pedigree to accelerate the growth of Charlotte's young roster and convert these encouraging metrics into tangible wins.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Dalton Knecht speaks after failed Hornets trade: How close was he to making his Charlotte debut?
Two players the Hornets need to see more from down the stretch
Mark Williams vs. LaMelo Ball: Which Hornets star has the more uncertain future?