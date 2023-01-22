Why Saturday's Game Was Huge for the Hornets

"We won a game yesterday. If we win one today, that's two in a row. We win one tomorrow, that's called a winning streak. It has happened before. So let's see some hustle. Let's jack it up a little. I got a feeling things are about to turn around for us." - Lou Brown from the movie Major League or quite possibly Steve Clifford's pregame speech before the win over Atlanta.

All joking aside, Saturday was a big night for the Hornets. Not because they won the game because it doesn't really matter at this point. But because of the return of Gordon Hayward and the show that Terry Rozier put on.

Why does this stuff matter for a 13-34 team? That thing called the trade deadline that's just around the corner.

It feels fairly obvious that the Hornets are going to be sellers at the deadline, likely shopping some of its key veterans including the likes of Rozier and Hayward. If the right offer comes along for GM Mitch Kupchak, don't be surprised to see him make the move and open the door for the younger talent to play significant minutes in the second half of the season.

Two things are going to keep contenders hesitant when making a deal for Hayward. One, his contract, and two, his health. The two are tied together, really. I mean, what organization is going to want to part with future assets for an overpaid 32-year-old wing that can't stay on the floor? Not many. And no, playing in the ten games leading up to the deadline isn't going to have teams believing he can stay healthy but it could give them hope that he can be a factor down the stretch.

The more realistic trade piece, in my opinion, is Terry Rozier. Yes, he has a fairly large contract as well but he's durable and is only 28. He hasn't been as efficient shooting the ball this year seeing a three and four-percent dip in his field goal and three-point shooting, but he's still capable of getting those numbers back up, especially if he shoots it like he did Saturday night. Rozier made 11/25 shots from the field, including a 7/13 night from deep.

How Rozier and Hayward play over the next two-plus weeks will dictate their value on the trade market. Saturday was a good first step.

