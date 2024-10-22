Why Didn't Tre Mann Receive An Extension?
Yesterday's deadline for rookie scale extensions for players drafted in the 2021 draft came and went, with no announcement on an extension agreement between Tre Mann and the Charlotte Hornets. Leading up to the deadline, there had been a report from Jake Fischer suggesting that there was "Optimism" of a deal, but nothing ever materialised.
I wrote in August about why I thought a Mann extension was unlikely, but that was before reports of him taking a jump this off-season. Both the front office and coaching staff were full of praise for Mann in training camp, and he backed it up in pre-season averaging 16pts 3reb 3ast and shooting 47% from three.
President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson stated at media day "Tre Mann has had an unbelievable summer in terms of his work ethic, he lives in the gym, he's here more than anyone. He just loves it. He loves the grind, he loves to try to problem solve and figure out how to get better. He's taken another step in his game in terms of his shotmaking and ability to create. and Head Coach Charles Lee praised Mann's improvement this summer."
Head Coach Charles Lee during training camp "Tre's had a wonderful offseason. He's playing really confidently, he's understanding where his shots can come from... but the part that's been really impressive to me, because I've always known he can score, is his defense."
Why Didn't A Deal Get Done?
While there is optimism of a breakout campaign for Mann, why not wait and see if his potential translates into consistent production. This season will be crucial, as Mann will be taking on a new role coming off the bench in more of a scoring role, and the team is likely evaluating how he handles the change before committing long-term. While there is an argument for signing him now at a potentially lower cost, the Hornets seem comfortable letting him enter restricted free agency next summer. Given that Mann is projected to be more of a sixth-man type, it's unlikely other teams will offer a large deal that is unmatchable. This approach mirrors the one taken by the Hornets with PJ Washington in 2023, where they ultimately retained him on a reasonable contract after a similar wait-and-see strategy.
Another reason to consider is that the Hornets aren't exactly flush with cap flexibility going forward after bringing back Miles Bridges this summer and a potential Mark Williams extension on the horizon. Committing to Mann, who would likely command over $10 million per year, would be a significant investment for a player expected to come off the bench. For context, Grant Williams is earning $13 million in a similar role, and the Hornets must be cautious about locking themselves into a roster that isn't currently a serious playoff contender.
By waiting, Charlotte can avoid prematurely tying up their cap space and ensure that Mann's performance justifies a long-term commitment. Avoiding a situation similar to the mid 2010's when the Hornets handed out early pay days to the likes of Cody Zeller, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Nic Batum and Marvin Williams which suffocated Charlotte's flexibility to upgrade the roster.
Overall, I believe the Hornets are taking the right approach with Tre Mann. There’s too much projection and uncertainty to justify committing a significant long-term salary at this point. By waiting until next summer, the team will have more clarity not only on Mann’s development but also on other key aspects of the roster, allowing for a more informed decision. This strategy minimizes risk and ensures they don’t prematurely lock themselves into a contract that might not align with their long-term goals, providing a more flexible and logical path forward.