Will the Hornets Axe Their Deal with Bally Sports?
The New Orleans Pelicans recently ended their deal with Diamond Sports Group (Bally Sports) to stream games and it's very possible that other NBA franchises will look to do the same in the near future. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons are four other teams that Bally is reportedly considering to drop ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Diamond Sports Group filed for bankruptcy in March of 2023, putting the future of their streaming deals in doubt. Last summer, new Charlotte Hornets co-owner Rick Schnall was asked about the organization's plans for a future TV deal if something were to fall through with Bally.
"We're obviously under contract through the 2025-26 season with Bally Sports and we expect them to live up to that contract. They're obviously in Chapter 11, so that's an ongoing negotiation and the NBA is very concerned and very involved in that. There will be a place to watch the Hornets. We think it'll be Bally Sports under the terms of the contract, but if not we will have alternative plans."
For example, the Pelicans will now televise their games on local station WVUE-TV Fox 8 through Gray Television. What makes me think something could be going on behind closed doors is that the Hornets have not determined where their preseason games can be watched. All games can be heard on WFNZ, however.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
What Should the Expectations Be for Charlotte Hornets Rookie Tidjane Salaün?
Exclusive Interview with Former Bobcats Head Coach Steve Dunlap