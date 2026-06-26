Hornets Listed Among Top Landing Spots for Jaylen Brown
In this story:
Buckle up, Hornets fans. The wild summer is just getting started.
On Thursday, Jeff Peterson shipped out face of the franchise LaMelo Ball, as well as Josh Green, to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for F Naz Reid, a 2033 first-round pick, three pick swaps, and three future second-round selections.
That type of return would have been one that everyone in Charlotte would have signed up for before Ball proved he could stay on the court for over 70 games. But now? It seems a little underwhelming. The Hornets do have a league record $40M trade exception to use, created from the Ball trade, but the options aren't as great as you may think.
One player that is worth keeping an eye on is Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. However, it is important to keep in mind that if the Hornets were to acquire him, they would not be allowed to use the TPE plus an outgoing salary to make it happen.
Still, the Hornets are listed as the top team not named Boston to land him.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Celtics +180
Hornets +380
Pelicans +700
Pistons +700
Cavaliers +700
Rockets +800
Hawks +900
Timberwolves +1000
Trail Blazers +1100
Jazz +1100
Clippers +1500
Magic +2000
Nuggets +2500
Spurs +4000
Lakers +5000
Warriors +6000
Full odds on DraftKings
Does Jaylen Brown really fit with the Hornets, though?
To make a Jaylen Brown trade happen, it may take a package centered around Miles Bridges and Naz Reid, in addition to another player (potentially Brandon Miller) and picks, of course. That leaves Grant Williams and Tidjane Salaün at the four and Moussa Diabaté, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Hannes Steinbach at the five, which isn't all that different from the group that got bullied on the interior this past season. Steinbach helps, but he's not going to be much of a help defensively.
Not to mention, Brown just feels like an odd fit in Charlotte.
With LaMelo out, the Hornets desperately need a facilitator. Brown has never been known to be that, and the 2.9 assists per game average supports that. He needs to have the ball in his hands a lot, and I struggle to see how that can be paired with Coby White and either of the two young sharpshooters the Hornets currently have in Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Even if Miller is a part of the potential package, it doesn't make a ton of sense. Where does the playmaking come from?
Jaylen Brown is a really good player who can do some heavy lifting for a team. I'm just not sure it's the type of "all-in" move the Hornets should make.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.