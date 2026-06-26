Hornets Listed Among Top Landing Spots for Jaylen Brown

Buckle up, Hornets fans. The wild summer is just getting started.

On Thursday, Jeff Peterson shipped out face of the franchise LaMelo Ball, as well as Josh Green, to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for F Naz Reid, a 2033 first-round pick, three pick swaps, and three future second-round selections.

That type of return would have been one that everyone in Charlotte would have signed up for before Ball proved he could stay on the court for over 70 games. But now? It seems a little underwhelming. The Hornets do have a league record $40M trade exception to use, created from the Ball trade, but the options aren't as great as you may think.

One player that is worth keeping an eye on is Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. However, it is important to keep in mind that if the Hornets were to acquire him, they would not be allowed to use the TPE plus an outgoing salary to make it happen.

Still, the Hornets are listed as the top team not named Boston to land him.

Celtics +180

Hornets +380

Pelicans +700

Pistons +700

Cavaliers +700

Rockets +800

Hawks +900

Timberwolves +1000

Trail Blazers +1100

Jazz +1100

Clippers +1500

Magic +2000

Nuggets +2500

Spurs +4000

Lakers +5000

Warriors +6000



Full odds on DraftKings

Does Jaylen Brown really fit with the Hornets, though?

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court before game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

To make a Jaylen Brown trade happen, it may take a package centered around Miles Bridges and Naz Reid, in addition to another player (potentially Brandon Miller) and picks, of course. That leaves Grant Williams and Tidjane Salaün at the four and Moussa Diabaté, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Hannes Steinbach at the five, which isn't all that different from the group that got bullied on the interior this past season. Steinbach helps, but he's not going to be much of a help defensively.

Not to mention, Brown just feels like an odd fit in Charlotte.

With LaMelo out, the Hornets desperately need a facilitator. Brown has never been known to be that, and the 2.9 assists per game average supports that. He needs to have the ball in his hands a lot, and I struggle to see how that can be paired with Coby White and either of the two young sharpshooters the Hornets currently have in Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Even if Miller is a part of the potential package, it doesn't make a ton of sense. Where does the playmaking come from?

Jaylen Brown is a really good player who can do some heavy lifting for a team. I'm just not sure it's the type of "all-in" move the Hornets should make.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets