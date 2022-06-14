Draft Show: Forward Rankings + Draft Prop Bets

In the final episode of positional prospect rankings, Chase and James look at the forward options in this year's draft. First, they look at some recently announced draft prop bets and identify some areas of value.

- Draft prop bet discussion

- Top 5 bets

- Forward ranking prospects discussed: Tari Eason, Jeremy Sochan, Keegan Murray, Jabari Smith, Paulo Banchero, Jake LaRavia, E.J. Liddell.

