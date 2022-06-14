Skip to main content

Draft Show: Forward Rankings + Draft Prop Bets

More draft talk from James Plowright and Chase Whitney.

In the final episode of positional prospect rankings, Chase and James look at the forward options in this year's draft. First, they look at some recently announced draft prop bets and identify some areas of value.

- Draft prop bet discussion

- Top 5 bets

- Forward ranking prospects discussed: Tari Eason, Jeremy Sochan, Keegan Murray, Jabari Smith, Paulo Banchero, Jake LaRavia, E.J. Liddell.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17962597_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

AJ Griffin Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_17993166_168388579_lowres (2)
News

Montrezl Harrell Faces Felony Drug Charges

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 7.46.02 AM
News

Hornets to Remain in Charlotte Through 2045

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-06-13T125643.572
NBA Draft 2022

Draft Show: Top 5 Center Rankings

By James Plowright22 hours ago
USATSI_17915309_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Should the Hornets Trade Up or Stay Put in the 2022 NBA Draft?

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17940944_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 13th

By Schuyler CallihanJun 13, 2022
USATSI_17921650_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Malaki Branham Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

By Schuyler CallihanJun 13, 2022
Prospect Rankings
News

Hornets Top 15 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings

By James PlowrightJun 12, 2022