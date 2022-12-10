Inside The Hive Podcast: Young Player Review + Knicks Trades

James and Chase are back with the same old show, but a different name with "Inside The Hive" replacing "The Vault". that's the last name change, we PROMISE!

On this week's episode James and Chase review the Hornets young players:

Mark Williams

JT Thor

Bryce McGowens

James Bouknight

Next up they share their thoughts on the recent Knicks trade rumors and discuss if they think the Hornets could be a potential trade partner.

