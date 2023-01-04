Podcast | Bright Spark Mark + Oubre Injury Impact

James and Chase catch-up following the Christmas break and have a multitude of topics to hit.

The impact of Kelly Oubre's injury on the team and his trade value.

Why are Rozier and Hayward struggling so much?

Mark Williams recent stellar play.

