Podcast: "The Vault" Pre-season panic meter

James and Chase's weekly Hornets podcast will now be known as "The Vault" throughout the 22-23 regular season.

Introduction of new podcast name/brand.

Chase tries to quell James' pre-season concerns.

Projecting the rotation for the regular season.

Pre-season predictions.

