PODCAST | Ranking The Most Likely Players To Be Back Next Season

James is joined by Matt Sponhour of the "Stay Hot Podcast" to help rank every Hornets player from most to least likely to be back on the team next season. With Christmas right around the corner, they also both discuss what present they would want to give the Charlotte Hornets this year.

Merry Christmas from the All Hornets Podcast Network!

