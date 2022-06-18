Stinger: NY Post's Brian Lewis on Hornets Hiring Kenny Atkinson

The latest episode of the Stinger has been released.

The NY Post's Nets beat writer Brian Lewis joins to discuss share his experience covering Kenny Atkinson in Brooklyn and what Charlotte can expect from the former Nets head coach.

- Atkinson's ability to form bonds with players

- Who could be on Atkinson's assistant staff?

- How did Atkinson excel at player development?

- What defensive scheme will Atkinson look to implement?

- What is Atkinson like on a personal level?

