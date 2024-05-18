Insider Drops Bronny James Draft Stock Update, Jazz 'Considering Him'
The NBA Draft rumors for the 2024 cycle are beginning to heat up as we near closer to the highly-anticipated date.
Among many teams who have found their way into recent headlines, the Utah Jazz were the center of some league buzz during NBA Combine week with their surprise potential interest in USC guard and son of LeBron James, Bronny James.
Holding two first-round selections and a second-rounder for this June, the Jazz are a team with ample draft capital to select James, notably with their 32nd-overall pick. While his draft stock was largely in flux ahead of the combine, a strong performance in this week's scrimmages and workouts has given his prospects a bit of a boost.
Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports dove a bit deeper into the draft projection of Bronny James about a month out from this year's draft, detailing that the USC guard has done enough to merit a selection, with interest budding from the Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Coming out of this week, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to have to be having some conversations, and they're going to have to move up the board," Peek said. "We've already seen it with the Utah Jazz saying that they're interested in bringing in Bronny for a workout, and they are considering him with the 32nd pick. So, if the Lakers wanted to move up, they'd have to move up at least to 31... Bronny James has done enough this week to be drafted and I think he stays in this draft, and he does get drafted on the second night of the NBA Draft."
By holding the 32nd selection at the top of the second, the Jazz effectively hold a lot of stake in the Bronny sweepstakes, whether or not he ends up as the eventual selection. Utah could even utilize this pick as a trade piece for any team interested in acquiring James, perhaps the Lakers if push comes to shove.
Regardless, based on a solid showing of his combine output, expect Bronny to have cemented a spot somewhere on the board after lingering questions clouded his outlook in the draft. Keep the Jazz pinned as a suitor to eventually take him when their name shows on the clock for day two.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!