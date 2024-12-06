Jazz Makes Surprise Announcement Regarding 2024 Second-Rounder
In somewhat of a surprise, the Utah Jazz announced that second-round pick Kyle Filipowski has been assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars. He’ll now join first-round pick Cody Williams until further notice.
Filipowski has been one of the few bright spots in Salt Lake City for a team during a rebuild. In 14 games, Filipowski is averaging 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. Of Utah’s three 2024 draft picks thus far, Filipowski has stood out the most.
The move wasn’t expected, considering how thin Utah’s bench is paired with starting forward Taylor Hendricks being out for the season. However, Filipowski averaged just 19 minutes per game and will certainly see more time on the court with the Stars.
The only rookie rostered with Utah now is first-round pick Isaiah Collier. The ex-USC Trojan only logs 17 minutes per game as Keyonte George’s backup.
This could be a short-lived assignment for Filipowski. The Jazz will want him to log a few games after he missed the last seven due to a leg injury. The move by Utah is likely injury-related and doesn’t reflect how the second-rounder out of Duke has performed on the court.
Filipowski will miss Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The next opportunity to suit up in a Jazz uniform will be Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.
