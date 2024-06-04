3 Free Agent Forwards the Jazz Should Consider Signing This Offseason
The Utah Jazz will have some cash to burn during this summer's free agency.
Heading into this offseason, the Jazz will come in with around $38 million to work with a chance to make significant moves on available veterans. For a team that shipped off three frontcourt pieces at their past deadline in February, finding a few new members at forward may be a worthwhile look for Utah.
Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh are those on the roster in line to land most of the minutes for next season, but the Jazz would be best to add one or two more bodies into the mix to ensure a deep and well-rounded rotation. This summer presents ample opportunity for Utah to make significant steps forward, and those may just occur in the free agency period.
With that, here are three names the Jazz could look at bringing in during free agency this July.
Derrick Jones Jr., Dallas Mavericks
A player who's seen a steep rise in stock through these playoffs, Derrick Jones Jr. could cash in once he hits unrestricted free agency.
Jones has been a vital piece in the Dallas Mavericks stellar defensive run, appearing in the starting five for each of their 17 games up to this point for over 30 minutes a night. Thanks to his elite athleticism and the length he provides, his fit next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has shown to be an extremely complimentary fit, and one that's led them all the way to the NBA Finals.
It makes you ponder what type of impact Jones could bring to the Jazz. Utah could desperately use a versatile, switchable defensive presence, and after the most recent electric run we've seen from him, the 2020 Dunk Contest champion has proven he's more than a high flyer. He's averaged 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on ideal 49.2/39.6/72.0 shooting numbers through the postseason.
Many around the league are seeing the same high-level production from Jones, so this summer may result in a big bag coming Jones's way soon. However, if the Jazz has the cap space freed, they could be a prime candidate to enter a bid of their own.
O.G. Anunoby, New York Knicks
After being dealt to the New York Knicks during this past trade deadline, O.G. Anunoby will hit unrestricted free agency later this summer with the chance to join a new squad.
Despite the Knicks opting to give out a strong trade package to the Toronto Raptors to acquire him initially, other teams may send in some tempting offers to pry him away just five months later. It may be tough to expect New York to lose out on the seven-year vet, but if available, Utah could be a perfect fit.
Anunoby brings the two-way impact this Jazz team desperately needs when he's able to stay on the floor. Last season, he averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals during his 23 games in New York on 48.8/39.4/79,1 splits
He could mesh seamlessly within the starting five for Utah to provide a need, all while it may be at a higher price tag. He has championship experience and fits Utah's timeline well at 26 years old. Next to Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, this could create one of the better two-way frontcourts in the league.
Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks
It's been quiet surrounding Bey since his season-ending ACL surgery, but make no mistake that he could be a solid free agent addition for several squads around the league.
When looking at the 25-year-old, his 2023-24 campaign with the Atlanta Hawks was a bit of a step back from what we're used to. He saw drops in his field goal and three-point percentage (31.6% on 5.7 3PA), but still posted 13.7 points a night. Bey has proven to be a strong shooter in past seasons, so a change of scenery may just be what he needs to get things back on track.
For the Jazz, he could fit in at the three spot as a starter or a depth piece and could bring a nice sense of lineup versatility wherever he lands in the rotation at 6-foot-7 and a 6-foot-11 wingspan. As a team could value shooting and strides forward on the defensive side, this is the type of addition that makes sense.
So long as his health is in check, the Utah connection for Bey is one that could click.
