3 Free Agents the Jazz Should Sign to Help Defensive Struggles

The Utah Jazz could use some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.

Jared Koch

Dec 20, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

May 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) grimaces after missing a shot against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) grimaces after missing a shot against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The player drafted right after Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro is another guy who shines as an ideal fit for the Jazz this summer.

Like Williams, Okoro has stuck around with the Cleveland Cavaliers as one of the roster's top-level defenders but has had a few question marks on the offensive end. However, he finished this year averaging just under 10 points a night on a strong 39.1% clip from deep. It could be simple to find his fit in Utah as a 3&D threat if he opts not to return to The Land.

His 6-foot-5 height with a 6-foot-8 wingspan doesn't quite stand out like Williams' measurements and may fall a bit short of what we've seen the Jazz searching for in recent offseasons. Regardless, he could mesh in as an option next to Collin Sexton or Keyonte George in the backcourt as a defensive counterpart, which can help create a better mixture of lineup combos that can play on both ends-- something the team didn't have this past year.

For what could be a cheap price to acquire on the open market, Okoro is far from the worst option when it comes to potential Jazz signings.

Jared Koch

