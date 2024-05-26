3 Free Agents the Jazz Should Sign to Help Defensive Struggles
Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
The player drafted right after Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro is another guy who shines as an ideal fit for the Jazz this summer.
Like Williams, Okoro has stuck around with the Cleveland Cavaliers as one of the roster's top-level defenders but has had a few question marks on the offensive end. However, he finished this year averaging just under 10 points a night on a strong 39.1% clip from deep. It could be simple to find his fit in Utah as a 3&D threat if he opts not to return to The Land.
His 6-foot-5 height with a 6-foot-8 wingspan doesn't quite stand out like Williams' measurements and may fall a bit short of what we've seen the Jazz searching for in recent offseasons. Regardless, he could mesh in as an option next to Collin Sexton or Keyonte George in the backcourt as a defensive counterpart, which can help create a better mixture of lineup combos that can play on both ends-- something the team didn't have this past year.
For what could be a cheap price to acquire on the open market, Okoro is far from the worst option when it comes to potential Jazz signings.