Inside The Jazz

3 Free Agents the Jazz Should Sign to Help Defensive Struggles

The Utah Jazz could use some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.

Jared Koch

Dec 20, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:
Prev
4 of 4
Next

Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic

Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half in game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half in game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz frontcourt could benefit from some improvements, but the Jazz's guard rotation may be in for a few tweaks as well. Kris Dunn's sitting in free agency with ample opportunity to take his talents elsewhere, and a Talen Horton-Tucker return may not be in the cards either. As a result, some new faces at the guard position could be on the way.

Of the available guard options on the table, Markelle Fultz from the Orlando Magic sticks out as a perfect option for the role. While not quite reaching the heights of his number-one pick projections, Fultz has quietly made a name for himself as one of the league's better perimeter lockdowns on one of the NBA's best defensive teams.

To end the most recent regular season, Fultz landed in the top five on the Magic's roster for defensive box plus-minus (1.2) and held down a strong 112 defensive rating throughout 43 games. Offensively, his numbers saw a bit of a dip (7.8ppg, 3.2rpg, 2.8apg), but it shouldn't be a worry for a Jazz roster already holding scorers in the backcourt.

At 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he's also got great size and versatility that Utah's front office has continuously valued across the past two summers. If the Magic don't want to hand over a new deal to the former top selection, the Jazz should place themselves at the start of the line to bring him in.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.

Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Published
Jared Koch

JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.