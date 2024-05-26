3 Free Agents the Jazz Should Sign to Help Defensive Struggles
Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic
The Jazz frontcourt could benefit from some improvements, but the Jazz's guard rotation may be in for a few tweaks as well. Kris Dunn's sitting in free agency with ample opportunity to take his talents elsewhere, and a Talen Horton-Tucker return may not be in the cards either. As a result, some new faces at the guard position could be on the way.
Of the available guard options on the table, Markelle Fultz from the Orlando Magic sticks out as a perfect option for the role. While not quite reaching the heights of his number-one pick projections, Fultz has quietly made a name for himself as one of the league's better perimeter lockdowns on one of the NBA's best defensive teams.
To end the most recent regular season, Fultz landed in the top five on the Magic's roster for defensive box plus-minus (1.2) and held down a strong 112 defensive rating throughout 43 games. Offensively, his numbers saw a bit of a dip (7.8ppg, 3.2rpg, 2.8apg), but it shouldn't be a worry for a Jazz roster already holding scorers in the backcourt.
At 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he's also got great size and versatility that Utah's front office has continuously valued across the past two summers. If the Magic don't want to hand over a new deal to the former top selection, the Jazz should place themselves at the start of the line to bring him in.
