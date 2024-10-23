3 Keys to a Jazz Victory Over Grizzlies in Season Opener
After a long offseason wait, the Utah Jazz are finally back in session for their first game of the 2024-25 season, facing off against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center on Wednesday night.
As with any Jazz home game, this one projects to be an exciting, competitive showing that's well within reach, effectively kicking this campaign off for Utah with a 1-0 start. However, in order find their way to success in the left column for the first game of the year, there's a few critical components the Jazz need to get in check, and ultimately win out in to ensure a victory comes their way.
Here's three keys for the Utah Jazz to clinch their first victory of the season vs. a tough Western Conference opponent:
Limit Turnovers
It was a consistent issue for the Jazz across last season, and an issue that persisted in the Jazz's preseason loss vs. the Portland Trail Blazers: turnovers.
Of course, it's expected for a young team to have some ups and downs in ball security and not quite making the right decisions on every play. But, when a team lets up 22 turnovers in a game like Utah did against the Trail Blazers, you can't be expected to win many of those games. Last season, the Jazz led the league in turnovers per game at 15.0, and cannot afford to have a duplicate result for a consecutive year.
If this team wants to see any progression on the offensive end, it starts with taking care of the basketball. As Keyonte George makes his second-year jump, and we see another year of this backcourt pairing with Collin Sexton, another year of development and time in this system could lead to some optimism surrounding Utah's ability to limit turnovers, but it remains to be seen if it can come to fruition consistently.
Against a team like the Grizzlies who averaged 8.2 steals a game last year, ranking top five in the entire league (even while being one of the most injured teams in NBA history), taking care of the ball could be a task that's easier said than done. If the Jazz can keep their giveaways to a minimum though, a win in this one is extremely attainable.
Walker Kessler Holds His Own
Two other glaring holes outside of ball security arose for the Jazz during their final preseason showing and loss against the Trail Blazers on Friday. They let up an absurd 68 points in the paint, and also got outworked on the glass 56-44. Now, Utah faces off against a towering 7-foot-4 big that can find his way to both in Zach Edey.
Granted, projected starting center and best interior defender Walker Kessler only appeared in 12 total minutes for that game, but it shows just how important of a gear he is to this Jazz's defensive success.
It's already a critical year for Kessler as is, considering the Jazz's defense was at the bottom of the league a season ago and his up-and-down showing during his sophomore campaign doesn't help. However, by being the anchor for this team's interior, the third-year center will remain with a crucial role as the backbone of building the defensive side of the ball, and will also need to be a key contributor on the boards as the full-time starting five.
A test against one of the league's most intriguing rookies will be a great first outing for Kessler to get his feet wet, hopefully making some strides forward for the Jazz's interior defense and rebounding from the team's rough preseason performance.
Get Lauri Markkanen Involved Early
With Jaren Jackson Jr. set to miss this game due to a hamstring injury, his absence on the floor effectively gives a big break to the Jazz without having to face off against the Grizzlies' best defender and the league's Defensive Player of the Year two seasons ago. As a result, the door opens for Lauri Markkanen to start this season with a bang.
In games where Markkanen scored 30 or more points last season, the Jazz finished with a record of 8-2. So, when Markkanen's hot, the team is hot-- meaning Utah has to find a way to get their best player opportunities, especially without Jackson Jr. on the floor.
The size and versatility he provides the offensive end should be able to generate solid mismatches against this Memphis defense, one that also lacks two notable wing presences in Vince Williams and GG Jackson. The more pressure he generates on opposing defenses, the more open looks come to form for other guys on the court. Expect a big game from Markkanen on Wednesday night.
