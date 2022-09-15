Skip to main content

Bojan Bogdanovic Linked in New Jazz Trade Rumor

What does the future hold for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic?

The Utah Jazz are reportedly still engaged in trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers to help consolidate their roster, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

"The Jazz are currently at 17 players, which means the roster will have to be trimmed by at least two by some point before the beginning of the regular season. And the front office isn’t done taking trade calls.

"League sources indicate a market for Bogdanovic at the very least, of which there is significant interest for the 6-foot-8 shooting forward. But, the Jazz at this point don’t appear to be particularly close to a trade that could land them even more assets and consolidate the roster, although there are ongoing talks with the Los Angeles Lakers."

The Jazz are now against the clock with the season opener against the Denver Nuggets on October 19. The Jazz will have to trim it to 15 players before then because that's the NBA-mandated limit during the regular season.

Trading Bojan Bogdanovic and another vet for Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook makes sense, but it was reported last week by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that due to the low offers, the Lakers were not trading the former MVP.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Taking a quick glance at the roster, the Jazz also could buy out Rudy Gay’s contract. With the Jazz in the midst of a rebuild, there’s really not a place for the well-traveled veteran. Gay is owed $6.25 million for the 2022-23 season.

Also, point guard Mike Conley would be a prime candidate to get moved but will be tough to trade due to a contract that isn’t team friendly. His contract runs through 2024, and it might make more sense for a contender to take on Conley as circumstances develop during the season.

Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson could also be shopped as their contracts are reasonable and should be able to garner an asset back. Clarkson is under team control through 2024 and is owed roughly $13.5 million per year, while Beasley is owed $15.4 million this year with an attractive team option of $16.5 million in 2024.

Expect at least one more roster reshuffle before the season gets underway in one month. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell listens to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff during an introductory press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

What we Learned from Donovan Mitchell's Intro Presser with Cavs

By Patrick Byrnes
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Here's Why Jazz Bettors Should Take the Over on 25.5 Wins

By Andrew Rembacz
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots the ball while defended by Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

Ochai Agbaji Breaks Silence on Jazz Trade, Sends Message

By Andrew Rembacz
Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson (00) and Mike Conley (11) talk during a timeout in the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Jazz Predicted Over/Under Set at 25.5 By Oddsmakers

By Patrick Byrnes
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Execs Danny Ainge & Justin Zanik Presser: What we Learned

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (12) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101.
News

3 Jazz Players Left in Dust of Tectonic Offseason Maneuvers

By James Lewis
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) reacts after a basket during overtime against the Denver Nuggets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Jazz Hoping Lauri Markkanen can Take Game to Next Level

By Patrick Byrnes
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
News

New Russell Westbrook Rumor Shuts Book on Jazz Trade

By Patrick Byrnes