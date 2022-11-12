Wizards Update Bradley Beal's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Washington Wizards will be without their best player on Saturday evening against the Utah Jazz.

All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal has been listed as out (health and safety), power forward Taj Gibson is doubtful (neck soreness), and Kristaps Porzingis is probable (left groin).

Beal will be missed as he's averaging 21.6 ppg on 52.1% shooting from the field, but don’t count the Wizards out. Washington took down the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night without Beal, as ex-Utah Ute Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points on 14-for-26 shooting in a 113-105 win.

The Jazz have a clean bill of health heading into Saturday night's contest, although Ochai Agbaji and Leandro Bolmaro are still on assignment with the Salt Lake City Stars.

The red-hot Jazz will be looking to stay atop the Western Conference with their fifth straight win. This is the first time this season that the Jazz have had a two-day layover between games, and we’ll see whether they can take advantage of the time off.

The extra rest won’t apply to Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley as he welcomed his second child in the world, Mia Love Beasley. The proud parent broke the news via Instagram @mbeasy5.

Jazz-Wizards tip-off is at 4:00 pm MDT.

