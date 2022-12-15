Pelicans Update Brandon Ingram's Status Ahead of Jazz Rematch

Will the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans be at full strength for Thursday's rematch?

The Utah Jazz will run it back one more time vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night in Salt Lake City. The two teams clashed on Tuesday, with Utah winning in a decisive manner, 121-101.

The Pelicans will still be without Brandon Ingram, their second-leading scorer, who’s on the shelf with a toe injury. This is the ninth game in a row Ingram will be missing, but the Pelicans have fared well in his absence going 8-1. Also, backup point guard Jose Alvarado will miss the game with a right rib contusion.

The Jazz are trending in the right direction health-wise. Only Simone Fontecchio (ankle) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) won’t be available on Thursday night.

Limiting what the Pelicans can do in the painted area will be one of the keys if Utah wants to make it two wins in a row over its Western Conference opponent. Zion Williamson and Jonas Valančiūnas are a lot to handle, and Utah will need a collective effort to limit their scoring opportunities close to the basket.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy elaborated on this point in his press conference.

“When the shot goes up, you have to abandon the perimeter and go help rebound," Hardy said. “We don’t have someone gobbling up 10 or 11 rebounds a night. We have to help as a team because of our size.”

Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt shouldered most of the load last game, grabbing a season-high 14 rebounds to lead the Jazz.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MST.

