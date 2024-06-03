CBS Sports Slams Jazz, Throws Cold Water in 2024-25 Outlook
Speculation about a roster reshuffle is still circulating around Salt Lake City. The latest comes from CBS Sports and the possibility of the Utah Jazz parting with All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen this offseason. According to NBA writer Sam Quinn, despite Utah not having a clear direction, Markkanen probably won't be moved, but it's still worth a phone call.
"The Jazz have feigned interest in winning early in the past two seasons before operating as sellers at the trade deadline. They have no clear direction, and in a loaded Western Conference, it's hard to imagine them doing much more than contending for a Play-In spot. They could use their extra draft capital to trade for a star and move up, but how many stars want to move to Utah? Trading Markkanen would load them up even further with draft ammo and allow them to wait out the current, older contenders in the West. To Danny Ainge especially, anyone is available for the right price."
Quinn doesn't expect much from Utah next season, and based on where the current roster stands, it's hard to argue his point. It's also true that anyone can be had for the right price, but parting ways with their only All-Star is very unlikely.
If the Jazz did trade Markkanen, it would be with a team that's playing for keeps. The Jazz stockpile of draft picks are projected to be late first-rounders. That could change over time, but adding more late picks isn't going to move the needle for a franchise that's multiple players away from contending for a title. Markkanen is a special talent, and one in the hand is worth two in the bush in this scenario.
There is some social media chatter that Utah should tank the 2024-25 season and guarantee themselves a top-4 pick. Trading Markkanen would certainly do it, but from this point of view, that doesn't make much sense, either. Utah will most likely be in the lottery next year with Markkanen, and as we've seen in so many years past, drafting in the top 4 doesn't guarantee anything. It's plausible the Jazz could have their cake and eat it, too, with Markkanen on the roster.
So, where does Utah go from here? There is certainly going to have to be an unforeseen event happen. Utah could trade for a fringe All-Star talent to pair with Markkanen this offseason, but in order to contend for a championship, you need a top 10 player on your team. Looking at the blueprints of some of the past's successful small market franchises, there will have to be some luck involved.
Whether that's the Milwaukee Bucks drafting Giannis Antetokounmpo in the middle of the first round or the Denver Nuggets getting Nikola Jokic in the second, the Jazz will need a player better than Markkanen rostered if they're going to be considered contenders. Utah will have three cracks at it in the upcoming draft with the 10,29, and 32 selections on June 27.
