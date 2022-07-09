Skip to main content

Fox Sports' Analyst Chris Broussard Flip-Flops on Crucial Donovan Mitchell Situation

It’s not good for small markets when the national media supports this type of behavior.

FOX Sports' NBA analyst Chris Broussard chipped in his two cents on the state of the Donovan Mitchell situation. The Utah Jazz's All-Star will not be requesting a trade heading into the 2022-23 season

“I like it a lot," Broussard said. "First of all, I’m just tired of the trade demands with three, four years left on your deal, which is what the case is with Donovan Mitchell. So I like that. Stick to your guns. If you’re that guy, lead your team. We're not expecting him to lead them to a championship but lead them to the play-in, lead them to the playoffs... You’ve been complaining about Rudy Gobert, he’s out. It’s your team. Do your thing.”

Chalk one up for the small markets, but not so fast.

Later that same day, Broussard was singing a different tune when he sent this tweet to his 1.4 million followers.

“I’d like to see Donovan Mitchell in Utah this season. Give them a year to get it together," Broussard said via Twitter. "If not, then jet!"

So it’s not acceptable to demand a trade at the three-or-four year mark, but with two years left, all bets are off? That makes no sense.

It’s interesting that Broussard went out of his way to contradict a take he seemed very firm on. The last time I checked, players can’t “jet” out of town when they feel like it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Broussard also brought up the point that with the 2023 All-Star game being in Salt Lake City, it would be in Mitchell’s best interest to ride out 2022-23 with the Jazz.

“The All-Star game is in Salt Lake City this year. Donovan will get the great honor and I’ve seen it first hand when it’s your city. When players get to host the All-Star game and other players try to get you the MVP award," Broussard said. 

So Mitchell should leverage the Salt Lake City All-Star game for personal gain, and according to Broussard’s tweet, “jet” out of Utah when he pleases.

It’s not good for small markets when the national media supports this type of behavior.

The good news is Mitchell has never actually said he wants out of Utah. He’s under team control for three more years, and fortunately, Jazz executive Danny Ainge is calling the shots, not a pundit like Broussard.

It’s in Utah’s best interest to stand firm in building around its All-Star guard, and not let the national media choose the path that best fits its narrative. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45), left pours water over the head of guard Jared Butler (13) after his 21-point performance in the win against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Summer League: 4 Players Shine Despite 0-3 Finish

By James LewisJul 8, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots a team record 11th three point basket in a single game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
News

Here's Why Jazz Are an Ideal Landing Spot for Malik Beasley

By Patrick ByrnesJul 8, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Here's What Donovan Mitchell's Viral Cryptic Tweet Means

By Patrick ByrnesJul 7, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) talk during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum.
News

Predicting What Jazz Will do With Mike Conley & Bojan Bogdanovic

By Andrew RembaczJul 7, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Report: Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell Won't be Requesting a Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 7, 2022
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) is fouled by Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) while shooting during the first quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Breaking Down Jazz's Two Center Options to Replace Rudy Gobert

By Andrew RembaczJul 6, 2022
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

3 Paths Exec Danny Ainge Could be Leading Jazz Down in 2022-23

By Patrick ByrnesJul 6, 2022
Will Hardy
News

Will Hardy Reveals 3 Philosophies he'll Cultivate as Jazz HC

By Patrick ByrnesJul 5, 2022