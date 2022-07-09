It’s not good for small markets when the national media supports this type of behavior.

FOX Sports' NBA analyst Chris Broussard chipped in his two cents on the state of the Donovan Mitchell situation. The Utah Jazz's All-Star will not be requesting a trade heading into the 2022-23 season

“I like it a lot," Broussard said. "First of all, I’m just tired of the trade demands with three, four years left on your deal, which is what the case is with Donovan Mitchell. So I like that. Stick to your guns. If you’re that guy, lead your team. We're not expecting him to lead them to a championship but lead them to the play-in, lead them to the playoffs... You’ve been complaining about Rudy Gobert, he’s out. It’s your team. Do your thing.”

Chalk one up for the small markets, but not so fast.

Later that same day, Broussard was singing a different tune when he sent this tweet to his 1.4 million followers.

“I’d like to see Donovan Mitchell in Utah this season. Give them a year to get it together," Broussard said via Twitter. "If not, then jet!"

So it’s not acceptable to demand a trade at the three-or-four year mark, but with two years left, all bets are off? That makes no sense.

It’s interesting that Broussard went out of his way to contradict a take he seemed very firm on. The last time I checked, players can’t “jet” out of town when they feel like it.

Broussard also brought up the point that with the 2023 All-Star game being in Salt Lake City, it would be in Mitchell’s best interest to ride out 2022-23 with the Jazz.

“The All-Star game is in Salt Lake City this year. Donovan will get the great honor and I’ve seen it first hand when it’s your city. When players get to host the All-Star game and other players try to get you the MVP award," Broussard said.

So Mitchell should leverage the Salt Lake City All-Star game for personal gain, and according to Broussard’s tweet, “jet” out of Utah when he pleases.

It’s not good for small markets when the national media supports this type of behavior.

The good news is Mitchell has never actually said he wants out of Utah. He’s under team control for three more years, and fortunately, Jazz executive Danny Ainge is calling the shots, not a pundit like Broussard.

It’s in Utah’s best interest to stand firm in building around its All-Star guard, and not let the national media choose the path that best fits its narrative.

