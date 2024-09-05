Collin Sexton Says Jazz Should Copy This Timberwolves Approach
It’s been two years since Collin Sexton was traded to the Utah Jazz in the blockbuster exchange centered around Donovan Mitchell. It was an up-and-down first season for the former lottery pick, but Sexton emerged in year two with arguably his best year as a pro.
So, what’s in store in year three for Sexton and the rebuilding Jazz? There’s a lot of chatter about tanking Utah's third year of rebuilding. However, letting the foot off the gas has never been a part of Sexton's game, and he feels like the Jazz should take a page out of the Minnesota Timberwolves book if they want to take it to the next level. Sexton shared those thoughts when he joined the Come And Talk 2 Me Podcast.
"The only thing we got to do is find it together. At the end of the day, we have to find it together. Continuity comes off the court. Go hang out — you know what I mean. Going out to eat, hanging out, Pulling up, it don’t matter. Just doing things like that – that’s what brings guys together, for instance, like Minnesota. Man, like that team is eating together. Kat [ Karl Anthony Towns] is getting all those guys together. Hanging out [and] going to different games. They do it together, so you started to see if you can trust me off the court, I know on the court is going to be easy." -
Continuity hasn't been easy for a franchise lacking a clear direction. Even with Sexton coming off a fringe All-Star season, it's still uncertain if he fits in Utah's long-term plans. His contract expires after the 2025-26 season, and based on his recent performance, the Jazz will have to shell out big bucks to keep him in Salt Lake City.
Despite the uncertainty, Sexton still has a positive attitude about some pieces already in place. Sexton acknowledged the veteran presence that's currently rostered and feels like the Jazz are headed in the right direction.
"I feel like the future is still bright. The future is definitely bright. We got a bunch of great draft picks this past year. This last draft was amazing. Right now, we still got pieces left from last year. We got me, JC [Jordan Clarkson], Lauri [Markkanen], [and] John Collins."
Time will tell if the Jazz can outperform the oddsmakers' forecasts to start the season for the third straight year. The bookies are projecting Utah's over/under win totals at 29.5 games this season. If these projections come to fruition, the Jazz would be in a difficult situation. It would be another year of no postseason play, along with a draft pick late in the lottery.
Either way, the season will be here soon enough, and Jazz fans will get answers soon. We do know that Sexton will have no part in Team Tank and will want to be fully vested in maximizing Utah's win total.
