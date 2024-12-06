Collin Sexton to Have 'Very Strong' Interest Ahead of Trade Deadline
Thanks to a rough start to their 2024-25 regular season campaign, the Utah Jazz have begun to find themselves in some lingering rumors and league whispers as we get closer to the NBA trade deadline in just under two months.
For the Jazz, things haven't gone their way in terms of wins and losses. They currently rank 14th in the Western Conference with a 4-17 record, effectively trying their hand in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes for the offseason ahead rather than make a push to the Play-In tournament. As a result, it looks like this team could end up as sellers once nearing closer to the trade deadline, and opposing GMs are beginning to take notice.
According to NBA insider Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, contending teams have already begun to show signs of having an interest in Jazz veteran Collin Sexton in the weeks ahead of the league's February trade deadline.
"Collin Sexton will generate a very strong market from contending teams as a starter or score-first sixth man," Sidery said. "Sexton is averaging 16.9 points while shooting 42.7% on threes for the Jazz. Sexton is on a value contract making $18.4 million this year and $19.2 million in 2025-26."
Sexton has had a strong start to his third season in Salt Lake City, averaging 16.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 48.2% shooting from the field. In a year that's been largely inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball for the Jazz, the 25-year-old has been a much-needed bright spot in the backcourt and remained a reliable and stable scoring guard.
Yet, if the Jazz want to maximize their assets and position themselves in the best spot for next summer's draft lottery, making a move involving Sexton could be worthwhile. He's consistently remained one of the best parts of the roster this season, but if interest in the seven-year guard is prominent once the trade deadline arrives, Utah could be wise to sell high.
Needless to say, keep a keen eye on Sexton and his future status in Utah the closer we get to this season's trade deadline on February 6th.
