Details of Spurs' 'Willingness' to Deal for Lauri Markkanen Leaked
As we get deeper into the offseason, rumors about Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen continue circulating. The latest comes from NBA Insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, who claims the San Antonio Spurs would be willing to part with Keldon Johnson and multiple first-round selections to pry Markkanen away from the Jazz. Siegel shared his thoughts in a piece that was put out on Monday.
"The Spurs have shown a willingness to part with multiple first-round picks, as well as Keldon Johnson, in a potential deal for Markkanen, sources said, yet San Antonio still believes in the 24-year-old wing's development."
If Utah is looking to play for draft position this season, then a Markkanen for Johnson exchange would contribute to the task on hand. Johnson has had some solid seasons since being drafted late in the first round in 2019. However, he's a far cry from where Markkanen is currently at in his career. Johnson's best year as a pro was when he averaged a career-high 22 points per game during the 2022-23 season.
From the outside looking in, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge could likely get a much better package than that. The Spurs are headed in the right direction, and any future first-round picks would not be trending to be in the lottery, considering Markkanen would be paired up with Victor Wembamyama for the foreseeable future.
The Golden State Warriors still make some sense for the Jazz. The Warriors want to go all in and try to win a title, while Steph Curry is still a top-10 player. Curry can still perform at an elite level on the court, but the first-round picks could be had when Curry and Draymond Green are out of the picture. Curry is 36, while Green turned 34 in March. According to Siegel, the talks between Utah and Golden State have cooled off since the start of Summer League.
"No trade between the Warriors and Jazz has been imminent since the start of July, sources said. Dialogue between the two sides continued into the start of NBA Summer League but has since cooled."
According to Bookies.com, the most likely team Markkanen will suit up for is still the Jazz. The online bookie has 8 other possible suitors, led by the Atlanta Hawks, Spurs, and Miami Heat. Ainge does have a reputation to hold, and Jazz fans shouldn't expect anything less than what the Brooklyn Nets received in the Mikal Bridges trade. The Nets received:
- Bojan Bogdanovic
- Mamadi Diakite
- Shake Milton
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2025
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2027
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2029
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2031
- unprotected pick swap in 2028
- top-four protected 2025 1st-round pick via Bucks
- 2nd round pick in 2025
That said, all eyes are on August 6 when Markkanen can sign an extension and still be traded at the 2025 trade deadline. Any extension after that, the Jazz would have to wait until next offseason if they wanted to move their best player. Jazz fans should get answers soon.
