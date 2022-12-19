Donovan Mitchell will be looking to put it to the Utah Jazz in their first face off.

The Utah Jazz face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night in what will be the first game against ex-star Donovan Mitchell in a new uniform. The Cavaliers come into the contest relatively healthy, with only backup forward Lamar Stevens out with a knee injury.

For the Jazz, Collin Sexton continues to be out due to a hamstring injury, and Kelly Olynyk is listed as questionable with a sprained ankle. Utah will have its work cut out, as Cleveland is a tough out at home. The Cavaliers boast a 14-2 record at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse while going 6-9 on the road.

Mitchell spent five years with the Jazz and will mostly be remembered for what he did for the franchise after Gordon Hayward left Salt Lake City unexpectedly. Mitchell led Utah to five straight playoff appearances while making the All-Star team three times.

Despite his success in Salt Lake City, Mitchell feels like there wasn’t enough done to warrant his jersey being retired. Mitchell dished his thoughts in an interview with NBA insider Marc Spears of Andscape.

“I don’t think I did enough,” Mitchell told Andscape. “I hold myself to a high standard. Now, other people may feel that it should. I’d be happy and forever grateful, honored and blessed for sure for that to happen. But I don’t think I’ve done enough in five years to have my jersey up there with Karl, John [Stockton], Pistol Pete and Darrell Griffith. I got a long way in my career to go to continue to be better.”

Where Mitchell ranks in Jazz all-time greats will be put aside on Monday night, with the current Utah roster looking to show the NBA that it's doing just fine without him.

Tip-off is at 5:00 pm MDT.

