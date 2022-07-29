Skip to main content

Things Will Get Awkward if Jazz Don't Trade Donovan Mitchell

If a Donovan Mitchell trade is not facilitated, it will be awkward at Jazz training camp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Although not likely, Donovan Mitchell could begin the 2022-2023 NBA season in a Utah Jazz uniform. Multiple rumors indicated a purported trade package between the New York Knicks and Jazz. 

The imminent Mitchell-to-New-York trade has yet to materialize, and as many as six additional NBA teams decided to partake in the bidding war for the All-Star's services. If Mitchell remains under contract with the Jazz, can you imagine how awkward the team's training camp will be, let alone this NBA season?

Although we have about two months to go before NBA training camps unfold, most teams are already vibing with their players and building chemistry to begin the season. Whether the Jazz are going rebuild or go full tank mode, at some point, this team must move forward and establish a simple culture. 

The Jazz have experienced choas since former head coach Quin Snyder stepped away from the team, and the uncertainty continues be overwhelming.

Most NBA teams take the general stance of a trade being a business move, and they're usually one-sided. Mitchell did not ask to be traded. Entertaining the notion was an organizational decision. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Teams should reconsider how players are actually treated prior to a trade. What would have been so difficult for Jazz executives to meet with the players they traded or plan to trade? 

This could also apply to all NBA teams as business deals are not always simplistic, but a communicated business transaction at least provides clarity. Not saying NBA players are angels, but the atmosphere and tone suggest this situation could have been handled differently.

If Mitchell starts the season in Utah, what would be his attitude towards the Jazz front office and his teammates, and vice versa? One must wonder what type of effort would be displayed by a player who may feel unwanted or was on the trading block.

Mitchell's talent makes him attractive to almost any team, but what realistically can the trading partner return, or even better, what will trading partners get back in value? 

The longer an All-Star is available via trade, the closer his current team is to retaining his services. A case in point pertains to Kevin Durant, who is also an NBA All-Star. 

The Brooklyn Nets have reviewed multiple trade offers yet Durant remains unmoved. Everyone expects Mitchell to be traded, but if a deal does not materialize, awkwardness is full speed ahead, and the Jazz may experience a rough start to the season.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz Would be Unwise to Trade Jordan Clarkson

By Andrew Rembacz21 minutes ago
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) signals his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game one of the three round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
News

Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Jazz Execs on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Patrick ByrnesJul 28, 2022 12:56 PM EDT
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

A 5-Year Jazz Rebuild Favors its Championship Ambition

By Andrew RembaczJul 28, 2022 12:48 PM EDT
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the first quarter at Capital One Arena.
News

4 Knicks Players Jazz Could Target in a Donovan Mitchell Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 27, 2022 12:33 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Report: Jazz Have 'Expressed Interest' in Lakers' PG Russell Westbrook

By Patrick ByrnesJul 26, 2022 9:35 PM EDT
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Jazz Made a Big Mistake in Managing Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By James LewisJul 26, 2022 1:54 PM EDT
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to shoot a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Was Rudy Gobert Trade the Right Thing to Do for Jazz?

By Patrick ByrnesJul 26, 2022 1:36 PM EDT
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Jazz Trading Donovan Mitchell to Knicks Would Help Nothing

By James LewisJul 25, 2022 12:06 PM EDT