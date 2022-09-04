Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Knows How to Tug at the Heartstrings of Fans

Utah Jazz fans will miss Donovan Mitchell.

You have to give credit where it's due. The Cleveland Cavaliers' newly-acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell can write a book on how to play to the heartstrings of a new fan base. 

On Saturday, Mitchell tweeted out to his new fans, “I got Ohio State Football tonight!! !!”

This has to feel like deja vu to Utah Jazz fans as Mitchell went out of his way to attend Utah Ute and BYU Cougar events when he arrived in Salt Lake City five years ago.

As recent as last year, Mitchell attended the BYU-South Florida game where the Cougars squeaked by in a 35-27 victory.

The ex-Jazzman also attended the high school basketball playoffs in 2020 and made the 90-minute drive to Logan to watch Utah State beat Air Force 42-32 in 2018.

In 2019, Mitchell was spotted wearing BYU socks after a game in China at the FIBA World Cup.

No. 45 was a force to be reckoned with on the court, but it was the little things that the three-time All-Star did that Jazz fans fell in love with.

During the Fourth of July celebrations in 2018, Mitchell took his PR skills to uncharted waters. The fan-favorite crashed three different barbecues over a span of two days that went viral on social media.

‘Donovan Mitchell Fever’ was running at an all-time high, and the dark days of Gordon Hayward leaving the Jazz at the altar were long gone.

All’s well doesn’t always end well, and the last couple of years have been a bumpy road regarding the relationship between Mitchell and Jazz fans.

There will be some boos scattered through the stands when Mitchell returns to Vivint Arena on January 10, but here’s to hoping that the collective loathing is masked with cheers and a standing ovation for the ex-Jazzman who had a gift for keeping fans engaged both on and off the court during his time in Salt Lake City. 

