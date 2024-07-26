Draymond Green Hints at Possible Outcome of Lauri Markkanen Trade
Is Draymond Green being informed of personnel decisions regarding a potential trade involving Lauri Markkanen and the Golden State Warriors? If you believe the comments made on the Club250 Podcast, Green knows what’s happening behind closed doors.
Green sounded off on the potential exchange, and according to the four-time All-Star, the Warriors should stay put.
“[The Warriors] were about to make a trade last week… That’s a bad trade, don’t do that trade… Although it going to help me right now.”
Green is most likely referring to the Markkanen chatter swirling around the NBA. The rumor is that the hold up of an exchange happening is the Warriors' reluctancy of parting ways with Brandin Podziemski.
Podziemski emerged on the scene last season as a rookie and made the first-team All-Rookie team. He also should play a more prominent role moving forward with Klay Thompson out of the picture.
There’s other rostered talent that can be used such as Jonathan Kuminga. However, the former No. 7 overall pick will become a restricted free agent next summer and is due for a huge payday.
The Warriors appear to be taking an all-in approach regarding the 2024-25 season, and trading for Markkanen makes sense on some levels. However, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge will expect the Warriors to mortgage the future if they have any chance of obtaining Markkanen.
So, how much input does Green have on the matter? Most likely, there’s none, but that doesn't mean he's not in the ‘know’ about what players could be leaving town.
As for the Jazz, it still feels like a coin flip if Markkanen has played his last game in a Jazz uniform. Utah is stuck between a rock and a hard on the matter.
Does Utah re-sign its best player at the expense of draft positioning in what’s projected to be a loaded 2025 NBA draft? Maybe it’s better to join the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes despite having a best-case scenario of a 14% chance of receiving the first pick.
Breaking everything down for the second time in three years would be a lot for Jazz fans to take, but Ainge has his eye on building something that’s sustainable. Attracting free agents to Salt Lake City isn’t easy, and building through the draft is Utah’s only option of acquiring a face of the franchise type of talent.
Either way, answers are coming soon, with an August 6th deadline for re-signing Markkanen and, at the same time, being eligible to trade him at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. Let’s keep refreshing those social media feeds until we get an answer.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!