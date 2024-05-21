ESPN Casts Doubt on Jazz's Outlook Even if They Do Everything Right
There’s been a shift in today's NBA. A different franchise will be crowned as NBA champions for the sixth straight season. There’s more parity in the NBA than in any major sport, and don’t expect that to change anytime soon. Also, taking a glance at the competition in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz’s front office will have their work cut out for them if they’re going to be a part of the playoff conversation anytime soon.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Denver Nuggets headline a list of franchises with the staying power that will keep them competitive for years. Let's not forget about the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers, who will have more talented rosters than Utah next season.
So what does this mean for Jazz fans moving forward? The topic arose when ESPN writer Tim Bontemps joined ESPN 700 The Drive with Spence Checketts.
“The only two teams that are not going into next season expecting to be a beast in the playoffs, not the play-in, the playoffs are the [Portland] Trail Blazers and the Jazz,” Bontemts said. “So, when you’re talking about a conference that’s deep across the board, even if you do everything right, it’s going to be a challenge to build this thing back up where you want to be out west.”
Certainly, the Western Conference is stacked, and where things stand today, the Jazz are clearly not being taken seriously. Even looking at the level of play displayed this postseason, the Jazz are multiple pieces away from relevance.
Utah’s front office has taken some heat from their fan base on the social media front, but from this point of view, they’ve made the most out of the hand that was dealt to them two years ago.
Despite Bontemps's grim outlook, he did acknowledge that at least Utah has the ball rolling with what’s transpired over the last two years.
“They’ve got some realistic pieces, Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Walker Kessler," Bontemps said. "They got some young guys with some potential, but the bar, the barrier for entry for the playoffs out west, is as high as it’s ever been, and it’s going to be a real challenge no matter how many things you hit to get at that level again.”
Bontemps brings up some good points and Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert leading the team didn’t have the legs to last any longer than it did. The Gobert and Mitchell exchanges in the summer of 2022 also obtained Utah's four most important pieces currently rostered. Markkanen and Collin Sexton were part of the Mitchell exchange, while Kessler and George are here because of the trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Utah has some resources to make some upgrades this summer, but to make a huge leap, they’ll need some luck on their side. The Jazz will have three shots to make something happen in next month's draft with the No. 10, 39, and 32 overall picks.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!