ESPN Reveals Jazz's Biggest Question Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
The Utah Jazz are heading into an interesting part of the NBA calendar when trade talk and rumors begin to ramp up as the February trade deadline nears closer and closer. As the last two years have gone, we should expect this front office to be looking up and down the market to see if there's an ideal package on the table for a few intriguing assets.
Considering the Jazz have collected a 6-20 record to begin the regular season, it's reasonable to expect this team to be one of the more prominent sellers around the league. Especially when mentioning any of the veterans on the roster like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins, one, or many of them are names who could ultimately generate some interest and have a few opposing GMs ringing the phone of Danny Ainge.
However, the Jazz and their potential moves involving veteran pieces have led to bigger questions about what Utah's plans will ultimately be in the coming months.
ESPN and Bobby Marks laid out a big question each NBA team needs to address ahead of the trade deadline, where the Jazz's biggest question focused on their veteran talent: How much value on the court and in the locker room do Utah's veterans have?
Marks later proposes a first-round pick could possibly be of Utah's intrigue for a trade involving Sexton.
"A first-round pick in a deal for Collin Sexton, who is shooting a career-high 41.9% from 3, would be enticing for Utah," Marks said. "John Collins and Jordan Clarkson have player options for next season. The Jazz own 13 first-round picks, including five unprotected picks from Cleveland and Minnesota."
All three have been in their fair share of respective rumors in the weeks leading up to the awaited deadline. It remains to be seen how eager Ainge and the Jazz front office are to pivot off of their older, yet productive pieces, but if another team arises with a deal that brings additional draft capital or young talent to Salt Lake City, it wouldn't be a shock to see any of these three moved out.
Of course, a first-round pick return for any of these three could be appealing, but it remains to be seen if a team is willing to give up such a cost. Collins and Clarkson have a chance to hit the open market this coming offseason, so for them it may be a bit more unlikely than Sexton, who's locked in for two years and shown strong consistency as an offensive generator in the backcourt.
Regardless, expect the Jazz to be active in the weeks leading up to the league cut-off. They've had the same approach over the past two seasons of their rebuild process, striking one deal at the 2023 deadline, and two in 2024. Perhaps for this year, Utah could even take their trade total to three.
Keep an eye on the Jazz and their potential upcoming moves as the NBA trade deadline continues to creep up on February 6th, 2025.
