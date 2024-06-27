Exclusive: Cody Williams' Former Coach Provides Insight on Jazz Rookie
The youth movement is alive and well in Salt Lake City. Despite the rumors of trading out of the lottery in the 2024 NBA draft, the Utah Jazz chose to stay put and draft 6-foot-7 wing Cody Williams out of the University of Colorado. It was a pleasant surprise for the Jazz brain trust, considering most mock drafts had Williams projected to be long gone before pick No. 10.
Williams fits the mold of what Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has been attempting to build since arriving in Utah. Finding versatile players of elite length who can play a positionless style of basketball has been on the agenda. Williams checks those boxes and will get plenty of opportunities playing for a franchise that's entering the third year of a rebuild.
Williams has been blessed with all the physical tools to have a long career, but that doesn't mean the road to the NBA has been easy. Williams had some trying times before he earned a No. 7 ranking on ESPN's top 100 recruits heading into his freshman year at Colorado.
In fact, his 17u coach recalls some difficult days when he spent some time with Vegas Elite in the Elite Youth Basketball League. Vegas Elite Head Coach Rich Thornton sat down with Jazz on SI and recalled Williams' adversity as a young player attempting to put it all together.
"As a player, when we first started the EYBL, Cody had a tough time adjusting to the league's speed and physicality. Our team struggled as well. But unlike most others who run from adversity, Cody stuck it out, worked on his weaknesses, and finished as one of the top players in the EYBL. That said a lot to me about Cody as a competitor and a player. He was obsessed with getting better, and he did."
Those past experiences will certainly be useful when entering the NBA at only 19 years old. Playing time out of the gates won't be easy starting out. He'll likely take a similar path in which last year's lottery pick, Taylor Hendricks, took in his rookie year with the Jazz. Hendricks played 13 games for the Salt Lake City Stars before making his way to consistent playing time in the NBA.
That said, Jazz fans should be thrilled about landing a player where the sky is the limit at No. 10. Utah's kryptonite for years has been a lack of length at the wing position. Drafting Hendricks and Williams in back-to-back years certainly addresses that issue. Both players boast wingspans of 7 feet, which bodes well for a team that will be looking to improve from being ranked 30th in the league in defensive rating.
Williams is exactly what the Jazz needs on the court, but Utah also drafted a player of high character off the court. According to Thornton, in his 25 years of coaching, it doesn't get better than Williams.
"Not only is he one of the best players I've ever coached, he's also one of the best human beings I've been around. He comes from a great family (Ron & Nicole), and his brother (Jalen) has kept him grounded through the process. He was a pleasure to coach and an outstanding teammate. The Utah Jazz made an excellent selection with their draft pick."
From this point of view, it feels like a home run selection. The Jazz got the best player available while simultaneously filling their biggest need. It won't be long before Jazz fans can get to see Williams in action, with the Summer League just around the corner. Games start on July 8 and run through July 10 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!