Eye-Catching Utah Jazz Statistic Revealed by NBA.com
While the Utah Jazz have had a few lapses in the league standings throughout the 2024-25 NBA campaign, there have still been some positive takeaways from the season up to this point. One of those appealing aspects revolves around the impressive play of first-round rookie guard Isaiah Collier.
As the Jazz have struggled, Collier has been a bright spot. Especially during his recent stretch of games, the USC product has shown out to be a productive part of Utah's rotation and looks to be a welcomed component of this rebuild for years to come.
Collier's recent effectiveness was put on full display in NBA.com's latest power rankings, where John Schuhmann revealed some telling info surrounding the rookie guard:
"With Keyonte George out, rookie Isaiah Collier has started the last five games, and he certainly seems to be more of a point guard than George, averaging 7.8 assists over that stretch," Schuhmann said. "The scoring wasn’t there until Sunday when Collier had 23 points (more than the previous four games combined), capped by the game-winning bucket (where he forced his way to the rim) with 2.4 seconds left in overtime."
Collier made sure to make a statement during his most recent outing vs. the Brooklyn Nets, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Jazz to a win during an overtime battle, 112-111. He capped things off with a game-winning lay-in to push Utah to their tenth victory of the season.
His recent play makes you question whether Collier could potentially have a future of the starting point guard, while Keyonte George reverts back to an off-the-ball shooting guard role like he held down during his time at Baylor.
George has shown to be a productive scoring guard as the lead ball handler, but this year's rookie has proven to be a strong playmaker when given the opportunity. While the Jazz initially planned to roll out George as their future point guard, the landscape can change quickly. Collier's emergence effectively tasks coach Will Hardy an interesting decision for the future of Utah's backcourt.
