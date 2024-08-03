Former Jazzman Signs Deal to Play Overseas
Another member of the 2023-24 Utah Jazz has found a new home. Backup forward Luka Samanic signed a contract with Fenerbahce Beko. At the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, it became clear that Samanic would not be coming back to Salt Lake City.
Samanic played in 43 games with Utah this past season and averaged 4.1 points per contest. The Jazz took a flyer on Samanic in 2023, thanks to the connection with Will Hardy and the San Antonio Spurs.
Head coach Will Hardy was familiar with Samanic from his time as an assistant coach with the Spurs under Greg Popovich. At 6 feet 10 inches, Samanic had the size and skill set to play the three or the four in a positionless style of basketball that the Jazz have been looking to transition into. However, being stuck at the back of the depth chart, paired with Utah drafting Cody Williams and Taylor Hendricks in back-to-back years, sealed his fate.
The Jazz looks to be set in the role that Samanic played last year. Utah has Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Cody Williams, and Hendricks to split up time at both forward positions. Where it stands today, Markkanen and Hendricks are pegged to be the starting forwards, while Collins will compete with Walker Kessler as the starting center. If Kessler wins that job, I'd anticipate Collins to start the year at the power forward position.
