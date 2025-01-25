Grizzlies Update Ja Morant's Status Ahead of Jazz Matchup
The game with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday Evening appears to have become more difficult for the Utah Jazz. The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that Morant is probable for the home matchup versus the Jazz on Saturday night.
There was some uncertainty surrounding Morant’s status due to an illness that prevented him from playing Friday night's game. However, he's trending in the right direction after missing just one game. The Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 139-126 despite missing their best player.
On paper, the Grizzlies are a much better team. However, the Jazz are much better than their record when they're not tanking games. Utah will be missing Jordan Clarkson and John Collins, but Collin Sexton, Lauri Markjanen, and Collin Sexton are scheduled to play.
This is the second time the two franchises have faced off this year. The Grizzlies came out on top in an opening-night showdown, 126-124. Markkanen had what may have been his best game if the year. Utah's best player scored 35 points on just 15 shot attempts.
This is also a battle of franchises that are headed in different directions. The Grizzlies are third in the Western Conference with a 30-15 record. Utah is in last place with a 10-32 record, dropping its previous four games. If the season were to end today, the Jazz would have the second-best lottery odds, only behind the Washington Wizards.
The tip-off tonight is at 6:00 MT.
