Report: Jazz Narrow HC Search Down to Four Candidates

The Jazz are closing in on their next head coach.

According to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando, the Utah Jazz have narrowed their search to four candidates to fill the vacancy of their head-coaching vacancy.

“Alex Jensen, Adrian Griffin, Will Hardy and Johnnie Bryant are the final candidates for Jazz head coaching job, I am told," Carchia tweeted. 

There was speculation that Terry Stotts was one of the frontrunners to replace Quin Snyder, but apparently, he didn't make the final four.

Jensen is the only candidate currently working for the Jazz, and would have firsthand knowledge of the dynamics of the locker room, which is rumored to be in a state of disarray. His roots run deep in Utah as he played at Viewmont High School in Bountiful and the University of Utah in college.

Hardy is the youngest candidate remaining at age 34, and is currently an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics. Before the Celtics, he spent four years with the San Antonio Spurs. If Hardy were to land the job, it would make him the youngest NBA head coach in the league.

Griffin is currently an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors and has NBA coaching experience that has spanned over the last 14 years. Griffin is the only candidate mentioned that was a player in the NBA

Bryant is considered the favorite to replace Snyder and has been brought in for a second interview. Already Bryant has a connection with Donovan Mitchell, one would think that he has a clear advantage of leading the Jazz in the 2022-23 season.

The one commonality among the candidates is that not one possesses any NBA head-coaching experience. It’s also a very young list of choices, with the ages ranging from 34 to 47.

