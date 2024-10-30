Jazz Reveal Injury Update for Lauri Markkanen Following Kings Game
During the second leg of the Utah Jazz's first back-to-back of the 2024-25 NBA season, we saw star forward Lauri Markkanen leave the game early against the Sacramento Kings due to a back injury.
While it was an unfortunate sight for the one-time All-Star, initial signs from third-year head coach Will Hardy seem to suggest the 27-year-old won't be missing much time.
According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, Markkanen's back locked up on him during Tuesday's game vs. Houston, which led him to be stuck on the training table at the end of halftime unable to move. He missed the rest of this game and has since been ruled day-to-day by the team.
Markkanen played in just over 17 minutes, posting seven points, three rebounds, and one assist on 60% shooting from the field.
Considering the Jazz have a quick turnaround back home on Halloween against the San Antonio Spurs, it wouldn't be the biggest shock to see Markkanen miss Thursday's game. After that, Utah will be off on a four-game road trip, so the ultimate goal may be to let him rest for the moment, getting him ready just in time for their upcoming stretch away from Salt Lake City.
If Markkanen does end up missing any time, expect some of this roster's young talent like rookies Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski to get some increased reps as a result.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!