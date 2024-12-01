Insider Hints Jazz's Jordan Clarkson & John Collins May Be 'Available'
Throughout the Danny Ainge experience in Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz have been no stranger to trade rumors surrounding just about every single player on their roster, with the exception of the first and second-year players this front office has selected in their past two drafts.
And now, it looks like that trend is only set to continue. Per the latest developments from Forbes Sports insider Evan Sidery, he reports that the Jazz could inevitably make two specific veterans on their roster trade candidates as we move deeper into the 2024-25 season.
"Two veterans on the Jazz who are expected to become available on the trade market: Jordan Clarkson and John Collins," Sidery said. "Clarkson is under contract through 2025-26 making $14 million annually. Collins could be tougher to move due to his $26.6 million salary over the next two years."
Both players have frequently been mentioned in rumors across recent months, and even during this offseason as potential movers, yet no deal has quite come to form for either. Leading up to this year's trade deadline, expect similar commotion to go down around Clarkson and Collins.
Clarkson has started his season off with some up-and-down numbers, averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on a career-low splits of 39.1% from the field and 27.5% from three-point range.
It's hard to see his value across the league be super high considering his current 13-game sample size, but with a long season ahead, there's a ton of room for growth back to the numbers we're used to. However, his $14 million deal over the next two years makes any move a bit more feasible.
As for Collins, he's had a much more impressive start to his year. He's averaging his best numbers since his monumental 2019-2020 campaign-- posting 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and a career-high 1.4 steals a game.
After beginning his second year in SLC as the Jazz's sixth man, Collins's strong start has since moved back to his spot in the starting frontcourt next to Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. The salary for Collins comes at a steeper price than Clarkson's, but for any team looking for an improvement in size and interior presence, he could be a key name to watch.
Of course, we still stand a way's away from the trade deadline commencing on February 6th, but early chatter revolving around two of the Jazz's premier faces will make the next few months a bit more interesting.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!