Insider Hints at Jazz's Most Likely Scenario for Lauri Markkanen
It's hard to talk about the Utah Jazz this offseason without mention of their constant trade rumors surrounding the team's All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen.
After another season under .500 in Salt Lake City, many opposing squads around the league have tried to potentially acquire the NBA's 2022 Most Improved Player, though to no avail. Utah's front office has continued to grasp onto their franchise cornerstone tightly across the summer, holding every intention not to trade him unless an undeniable offer comes their way.
However, as we get closer and closer to the Jazz's looming August 6th date that opens the window for an extension to be issued to Markkanen, it's become much more reasonable to see Utah sign him to a long-term deal rather than ship him off elsewhere for assets.
NBA insider Tim MacMahon of ESPN recently weighed in on the Jazz's pending situation, where he predicted for Utah to hold onto Markkanen and put pen to paper after August 6th:
“My best educated guess is that Lauri Markkanen will not be traded this summer, that he will sign the extension after August 6th. He will not sign the extension on August 6th & live with be in constant trade rumors up until February 6th”- Tim MacMahon, ESPN
At this rate, the expectation is becoming much clearer that Markkanen will stick in place without another front office forking over enough to sway Utah's opinion. Teams like the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have been pinned as the most recent suitors to inquire about the 1x-All-Star's services, but have since been rebuffed like the rest of the league.
Markkanen is someone who has voiced his desire to stay in Utah, with the Jazz seemingly reciprocating that feeling. Unless a godfather offer comes across the desk of Danny Ainge, we shouldn't see any blockbuster come across the headlines.
This team can still continue to build a formidable young core around the 27-year-old with his talent still on the roster, and that will be the goal across the next couple of seasons regardless of whether Markkanen is in town or not.
Once that long-awaited August 6th date hits, expect the talks to ramp up between Markkanen and the Jazz, with a fresh contract now being the widely anticipated result.
