Insider: Nets Swingman Among Jazz's Most Aggressive Aspirations
Now, wouldn't this be something? As we inch closer to the 2024 NBA draft, the Utah Jazz have been linked to another big name. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Jazz are interested in Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges. Fischer wrote about the matter in a piece that came out just two days before the draft.
"So, what could be the next big swing on the Jazz’s radar? Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges, according to league sources, is a player to monitor among Utah’s most aggressive aspirations. The Jazz are said to be right in the mix with Houston, holding the No. 3 pick, and New York, where three of Bridges’ college teammates currently play, among the teams that continue to check with Brooklyn about the availability of its 27-year-old swingman. The Jazz have substantial salaries for veterans John Collins ($26.5 million) and Jordan Clarkson ($14 million) to send out in any possible deal, in addition to trading into their own cap room."
This would certainly fall under the category of going 'Big Game Hunting' that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge referred to in his postseason press conference. Bridges averaged 19.6 points per game on 43% shooting last year. The six-year veteran has really made a name for himself since coming over from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade. In his first season with the Nets, he averaged 26.1 points per game and was in the conversation of making his first All-Star game this year.
If the Jazz did attempt to acquire Bridges, they would need to be fairly confident that they could eventually re-sign him to his next contract. His current deal expires after the 2025-26 season when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. It most likely would take a max contract in order to retain his services.
Also, it wouldn't be cheap to get Bridges in a trade. Fischer mentions Clarkson and Collins as being pieces that could help facilitate an exchange, but it would take much more than that. Neither Collins nor Clarkson's contracts are considered team-friendly, and the Nets would be on the hook for the amount owed for two years. It would take considerable draft capital coming from Utah for Brooklyn to consider a deal.
If a trade did come to fruition, the Jazz would have a formidable 1-2 punch in Bridges and Lauri Markkanen. This would certainly put any aspirations of tanking the 2024-25 season to bed. However, would an upgrade with Bridges even get them out of the first round of the playoffs? This would hinge on how Utah's 2023 draft class develops. Keyonte George and/or Taylor Hendricks would need to take an enormous jump in development to make Utah a contender.
There will also be competition for Bridges services if he is available. According to Fischer, the Houston Rockets would be in the mix and have an advantage over Utah, considering they're in possession of the No. 3 overall pick. There are many moving parts on this one, and Jazz fans can expect the rumor mill to be open for business all the way leading up to the draft that starts on Wednesday.
