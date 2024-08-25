Insider Reveals Why Jazz Aren't 'Close' to Competing
The Utah Jazz have entered the third year of a rebuild that started with trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Despite starting from scratch only two years ago, Utah has made some progress since resetting in the summer of 2022.
Signing All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen gives them a top-20 player to build around. Also, drafting starting point guard Keyonte George with the 16th overall pick provides Utah with a prospect who shows he's much better than his draft position.
So, is there light at the end of the tunnel for a fan base that wants the Jazz to be back in the playoff conversation sooner rather than later? The topic arose when ESPN NBA reporter Jorge Sedano joined The Sean O'Connell Show on ESPN 700.
"No, I don’t think they’re close, and I think because the Western Conference is so hard and top to bottom, it’s insanely difficult," Sedano said. "It’s going to be a minute."
With the Western Conference standings today, only two teams aren't built for the playoffs. Along with the Jazz, the Portland Trail Blazers' season will focus on player development and draft position. For Utah to take the next step, they'll have to find a player equal to or better than Markkanen. That's a lot easier said than done for the small-market Jazz.
It's not out of the question that the player is already rostered. Can George, Cody Williams, or Taylor Hendricks outperform their current projections by a long way? Then there's upgrading via trade. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has plenty of first-round picks that could be used to negotiate for an All-Star-level talent.
However, the most likely way of getting on the fast track is through the 2025 draft. It's a class loaded with franchise changers led the University of Duke's Cooper Flagg. If there's a season to take the foot off the gas, this is the year to do it.
Either way, the Jazz are in good hands with Ainge's track record going forward. Sedano reminded Jazz fans that this isn't Ainge's first rodeo when it comes to building a champion by scratch.
"The core of that team [Boston Celtics] was basically built by Danny Ainge by making true deals," Sedano said. 'Back in the day trading, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett ended up landing him Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum. Again, I feel there’s a track record there, and that build took seven years or whatever it was to be a championship."
Sedano might be spitting facts, but Ainge had two No. 3 overall picks in the draft to select Tatum and Brown. Since Ainge's arrival, the highest pick the Jazz have been awarded is the No. 9 overall selection that was used to pick Taylor Hendricks.
If Utah wants to repeat a Boston rebuild, the best way is to strong-arm its way to a top-five pick via the tank. It will be interesting to see how Utah distributes the minutes to start the 2024-25 season. There's enough veteran talent to squeeze out some wins, but it's in Utah's best interest to focus on player development and embrace the tank for the upcoming season.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!