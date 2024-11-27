Insider Says Collin Sexton Has 'Strong Market' Ahead of Trade Deadline
While the Utah Jazz haven't had the brightest season so far in terms of wins and losses during the 2024-25 campaign, it looks like opposing teams around the league have taken note of a few players on the roster, and could potentially have some intrigue to acquire them leading up to this year's trade deadline.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, rival GMs have reportedly "wondered" about the availability of Jazz guard Collin Sexton, as he could be a trade target towards the trade deadline later this season.
"Rival executives have wondered about the potential availability of Collin Sexton leading up to the trade deadline," Sidery said. "Sexton is averaging 16.5 points while shooting 46.2% on threes for the Jazz. If Utah made Sexton available, there would be a strong market of interested teams."
The Jazz have consistently found themselves towards the bottom of league standings this season, but Sexton has remained one of the lone positives in the mix for Utah. He's started off his third year in Salt Lake City ranking within the top three scorers on the roster and the top three-point shooter in terms of efficiency.
It remains to be seen if Sexton will become available come February's deadline, but as an effective, efficient, high-intensity, offensive guard, it's hard to imagine that opposing teams wouldn't be lining up for his services.
He has two years remaining on his current contract, leaving him to be a free agent in the summer of 2026. Considering his affordable annual salary under $20 million, it won't hinder the Jazz from retaining his services without a considerable package in return, but if a team forks over enough assets, Danny Ainge could be one to pounce on a good opportunity.
Keep an eye on Sexton and his availability leading up to the NBA trade deadline on February 6th.
