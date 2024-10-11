International Prospects Worth Watching for the Jazz
Basketball has either started or is just weeks away around the globe. With the Utah Jazz entering a rebuilding year, they will rely heavily on the draft to continue building their roster as they eventually look to climb back up the Western Conference standings. With that in mind, let’s identify a few foreign-born players who the Jazz could have an eye on early in the 2025 draft cycle.
Nolan Traore: 6’3 Guard, Saint Quentin
Traore has already been crowned the best French point guard since Tony Parker. He is a dynamic talent with the ball in his hands, one who can effortlessly get to where he wants on the court and run an offense seamlessly. Traore has also dominated against his age of competition in recent events.
How efficiently Traore scores this year will go a long way in determining where he ultimately gets drafted. As of now, he looks like one of the best point guards in the class, if not the best.
Khaman Maluach: 7’2 Big, Duke
A true wildcard, Maluach has the tools to be an elite center given his 7’2 frame and reported 7’5 wingspan. The South Sudan native showed flashes of production during the Olympics this summer despite being just 17 years old. Rim protection is his best skill currently but Maluach has a good baseline of offensive skill including a jump shot.
It’ll be worth monitoring how NBA-ready Maluach is at Duke this season. If he shows fluidity and a promising offensive game, the sky is the limit for Maluach.
Kasparas Jakucionis 6’4 Guard, Illinois
The Lithuanian prospect had a big summer, boosting his draft odds. He’s one of my favorite guards early in this cycle due to his mix of perimeter shotmaking ability, shifty handle, and playmaking ability.
His role at Illinois this season will likely play a major role in his draft stock. If allowed to run the offense consistently, Jakucionis could be a lottery prospect by June. He certainly had a productive summer to help springboard him into the college season.
Egor Demin 6’8 Guard, BYU
A Russian forward that a large portion of the Jazz fanbase will get an extended look at, Demin is a unique player given his guard-like skills in a wing’s body. Demin is long, an excellent passer, and is skilled with the ball in his hands.
His shot is a work in progress, though his form suggests he can be a good shooter. If BYU allows him to showcase his strengths as a playmaker, Demin could be in for a major stock boost. Like most 18-year-olds, he’ll need to continue adding strength, but overall, he’s a guy that Jazz fans should get a good look at.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!