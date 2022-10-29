Ja Morant Doubtful as Jazz Face Short-Handed Grizzlies

The 4-1 Memphis Grizzlies are off to a fast start as they head to Salt Lake City on Saturday night to take on the 4-2 Utah Jazz, but they'll most likely be missing point guard Ja Morant, who’s listed as doubtful with an illness (non-covid).

The Grizzlies are already missing their second-best player in Jaren Jackson Jr., who is still recovering from foot surgery, and second-year pro Ziaire Williams with a right knee injury.

Despite being hit with the injury bug, the Grizzlies could find themselves in a tie for first place in the Western Conference with a win over Utah on Saturday. The Jazz could also be short-handed.

Simone Fontecchio, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay all missed Friday night's game. Gay and Fontecchio have Covid while Kessler is out sick (non-covid).

First-round draft pick Ochai Agbaji filled in for Gay in Utah’s 117-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. The rookie shooting guard was acquired in the Donovan Mitchell trade with Cleveland and finished the night with nine points on 4-for-7 shooting in 19 minutes of action.

Gay’s play has been uneven early in the year, and we’ll see whether Agbaji can be a permanent fixture in the rotation when the veteran returns. This will be Utah’s second back-to-back in just its eighth game, and the Jazz have yet to face an opponent dealing with the same circumstances.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

