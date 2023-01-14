76ers Update Tobias Harris' Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz look to make it three in a row versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Utah Jazz face another Eastern Conference foe when they play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. The 76ers are relatively healthy, with just Tobias Harris (knee) and Georges Niang (non-Covid illness) listed as questionable.

The Jazz will still be without starting center Kelly Olynyk (ankle), but point guard Mike Conley will be available after missing Friday’s game due to rest. The Jazz could definitely use their veteran leader following a game in which they committed 24 turnovers.

Conley only averages 1.7 turnovers per game, and although Utah is deep at the guard position, it lacks another player that is skilled at running an offense in half-court sets.

The Jazz will have their work cut out for them, facing a team that’s won five out of their last seven games. Jazz fans may recall Joel Embiid's 59-point performance in their first meeting this year.

Rookie Walker Kessler only played 12 minutes in that contest, but he’ll get more court time on Saturday night and will need to stay out of foul trouble if Utah has any chance of slowing Embiid down.

The oddsmakers have Philadelphia coming out on top in this one and opened up as a five-point favorite. Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT.

